Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Up 15.5%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

