SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Down 5.2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.61 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 375 ($5.02). 426,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 249,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($5.30).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.36) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SThree’s payout ratio is 4,047.62%.

In other news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £318,855 ($426,961.70). In related news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £318,855 ($426,961.70). Also, insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £116,616.96 ($156,155.54). Insiders have bought a total of 98,503 shares of company stock worth $37,745,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

