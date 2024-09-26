Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SOMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 8,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.27. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 12.88%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

