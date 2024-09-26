Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.61. Approximately 429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

