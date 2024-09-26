Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $221,054.89 and $54,398.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,122.79 or 1.00018935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008178 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015996 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112,705.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

