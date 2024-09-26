Prom Price Tops $5.84 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00008971 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $106.60 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.60158001 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,468,219.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

