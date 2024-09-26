NYM (NYM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, NYM has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07858194 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,000,470.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

