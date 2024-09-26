BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $808.74 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $65,122.79 or 1.00018935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $808.74 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008178 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00061578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,368.06392695 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

