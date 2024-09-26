Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of Celtic stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608. Celtic has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

