Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of Celtic stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608. Celtic has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.
Celtic Company Profile
