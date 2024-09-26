Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Declines By 66.7%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NNCHY stock remained flat at $38.93 on Thursday. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Nissan Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.