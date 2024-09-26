Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NRILY traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 14,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

