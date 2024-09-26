Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

