Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NDEKY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,768. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

