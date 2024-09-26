Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Increases By 158.6%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,400 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the August 31st total of 3,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,335.9 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,122. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

