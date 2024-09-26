Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 152.5% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the August 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. 751,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
