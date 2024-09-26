NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NEXT Trading Down 0.7 %

NXGPY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Get NEXT alerts:

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.