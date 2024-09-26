NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NEXT Trading Down 0.7 %
NXGPY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $69.81.
About NEXT
