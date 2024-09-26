Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 141.3% in September

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 5,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

