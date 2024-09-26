Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 251,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,118. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

