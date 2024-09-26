Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,100 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 905,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,491.0 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 7,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
