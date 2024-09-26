Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock remained flat at $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

