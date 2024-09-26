NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in September

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NNGRY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.