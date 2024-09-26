Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in September

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viridien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY remained flat at $42.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Viridien has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $304.95 million, a PE ratio of 251.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Get Viridien alerts:

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Viridien had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.