Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Centamin Price Performance

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

