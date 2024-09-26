Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Drops By 92.9%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.