Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Drops By 92.9%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDTi Advanced Materials
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.