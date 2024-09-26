Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $964.23 million and $339.33 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00260369 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,456,716 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 473,227,016.424442 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.06660984 USD and is up 11.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $415,605,774.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.