Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Declines By 95.8%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About Virgin Money UK
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.