Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Mina has a total market cap of $634.61 million and $21.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00260369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,188,308,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,162,108,293 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,188,148,428.8400393 with 1,161,767,989.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53122192 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $34,295,656.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.