Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,382. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Equities analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

