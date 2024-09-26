BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,197,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

