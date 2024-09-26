Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 965.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SKRE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,122. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

