China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

Shares of China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

China Youzan Company Profile

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

