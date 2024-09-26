Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SNCRL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 5,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

