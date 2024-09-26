SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from SRH U.S. Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
SRH U.S. Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
SRHQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. SRH U.S. Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.
About SRH U.S. Quality ETF
