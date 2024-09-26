STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

TUG stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

