STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance
TUG stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.11.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
