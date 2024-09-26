Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

