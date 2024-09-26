Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Decreased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,080 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 7.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Arista Networks worth $537,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,361 shares of company stock worth $29,349,123. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

ANET opened at $388.16 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average of $318.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

