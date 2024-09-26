Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.