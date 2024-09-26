Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.
About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
