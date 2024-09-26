Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 5.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 703,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 204,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,650,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $894.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.86. The company has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

