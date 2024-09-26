Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

