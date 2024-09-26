Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $963,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.36.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $461.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.85 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.