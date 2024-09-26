APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $132,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

