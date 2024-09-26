Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 335,672 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335,672 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $136,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,307,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,798,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,265 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 200,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

