Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $306,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.2% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 235.0% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 33,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,938,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $977,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,690,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $8,600,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,690,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,060 shares of company stock worth $188,031,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.92.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $568.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $576.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

