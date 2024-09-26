Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,587 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $159,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.2% in the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $819.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

