Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.86. 9,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 47,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

