AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QPX. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 121,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

