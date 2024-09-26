AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28. 424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

