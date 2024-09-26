Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Up 7%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.21 and last traded at $133.21. 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

See Also

