Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) were up 1.1% on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 29,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

