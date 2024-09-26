Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 29,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.