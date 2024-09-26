InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Shares Up 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

